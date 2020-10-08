New vision for old Sky Vu Theatre

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Sky Vu Theatre in Idaho Falls may soon see new life but not as a drive-in theatre.

The property is currently changing hands, and new owner Zach Teichert says he plans to convert the river-front lot into a high-end RV resort.

Teichert says he's noted a shortage of RV campgrounds in the area, especially those which include full amenities.

He says the park will feature large, pull-through camp sites with full hookups as well as internet access.

Visitors will also have direct access to the Greenbelt river walk which runs right by the property, along the shore of the river.

More details will be available on this story as information is updated throughout the day.