Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Dinner and Awards Banquet at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.



As part of the event, outgoing President DeAnn Wilson passed the gavel to Jeff Glissendorf.

Among the award winners; Rita Haggardt for Lifetime Achievement, Mark Dahlquist as Distinguished Citizen, Krystal Chanda as Volunteer of the Year, and Kandi Turley-Ames with the Minnie Howard Award.