Grand Targhee asks for guest cooperation this winter

ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Targhee Resort is making plans to open for the winter season. But, the resort says it will require patience and cooperation to comply with state, local, and federal requirements.



The resort said all of its employees will undergo daily health screening, as well as additional training on COVID protocols. There will be increased cleaning in high-traffic areas using disinfectant solutions and electro-static sprayers in public areas, as well as UV light wands in guest rooms and vacation rentals.



Grand Targhee is asking visitors to use their cars as a base camp in the morning. There will be additional outdoor seating and heaters, but building access will be limited by capacity restrictions.



Face coverings will be required throughout the winter season and inside all buildings. Visitors will be required to wear masks while waiting to load lifts, and anywhere else where six-foot distancing cannot be maintained.



Visitors will be encouraged to purchase lift tickets, rentals and lessons in advance.



For season pass holders, Grand Targhee has extended its refund/deferral rate to November 1. Season passes will be shipped out this year to avoid unnecessary contact.



