Salmon officials search for mountain lion

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Salmon District Fish and Game personnel say there has been no sign of a mountain lion, first spotted walking through yards on the Bar Hill about three weeks ago.



Regional Wildlife Manager Dennis Newman said officers put out multiple motion cameras and traps, but the animal vanished from public view about two weeks ago. He thinks the cat may have followed a stream bed out of town.



“Locating and capturing a very secretive animal is very challenging, especially amongst all the houses, pets, and chicken flocks in the area,” said Newman. “But we take these reports very seriously, and we will continue to utilize every tool we have until we capture it.”



The use of tracking hounds was considered, but their use in a populated area could create problems for local housecats, livestock, and other pets.



"Of course, public safety is our number one concern, but using hounds in an urban setting is difficult and risky considering all the other unforeseen conflicts,” said Newman.



Generally, mountain lions are shy, and will try to avoid humans. If you do come into contact with one, Fish and Game officers offer this advice:



NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion, crouch down, or try to hide. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion. Leave the animal an escape route.

Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

If you are attacked, fight back!