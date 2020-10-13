Dubois man charged in alleged kidnapping and rape

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Colter Robert Milner, 27, of Dubois, is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on charges of first degree kidnapping and battery with intent to commit a serious felony, rape.



According to charging documents, Milner attempted to detain a woman at around 4:40 p.m. October 8 as she was walking near the river through Freeman Park. The victim said Milner grabbed her from behind, dragged her to a secluded area and climbed on top of her with the intent to commit rape.



Several people saw the aftermath of the incident and followed Milner until police arrived and took him into custody.



The kidnapping charge carries a maximum of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. The battery charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.



Milner was being held on $200,000 bond. His preliminary hearing was set for October 23 before Judge Mark Riddoch.

