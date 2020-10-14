1 hospitalized after being ejected in rollover crash

Local News

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Minock was listed in critical condition Wednesday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Air ambulance transported a 25-year-old Victor man to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Idaho State Police reports Cole Minock was eastbound on US26 at milepost 367, the Antelope Flats area in Bonneville County, in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu when Minock went off the left shoulder where the vehicle rolled.

Minock was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Air ambulance transported Minock to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff and Bonneville County EMS.