INL women recognized by national publication

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - “Profiles in Diversity Journal” has selected four Idaho National Laboratory employees as “2020 Women Worth Watching.” The journal is a quarterly magazine promoting diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, higher education and military sectors.



The national award focuses on women who stimulate change by using their influence to drive leadership, innovation, and a commitment to developing young professionals in their field.



As part of the honor, each of the four was featured in the Journal’s special edition.

They are Bonnie C. Hong, International Programs Director for Nuclear Science and Technology,

Kimber Evans Ross, Esq., Senior Counsel,

Jennifer Turnage, Emergency Response and Readiness Department Manager,

and Senior Research Scientist Lynn Wendt

“These extraordinary women are an inspiration to all of us at INL and beyond. The recognition publicly celebrates their achievements, but also enhances INL’s visibility and reputation as an employer of choice and as an organization that empowers, supports and employs incredible women,” said Dr. Marianne Walck, INL deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology, chief research officer.