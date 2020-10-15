Yellowstone proposing winter use adjustments

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park is proposing a couple of adjustments to its winter operating dates. The park is asking for public comment on two adaptive management modifications to its winter use plan.



The first would align the opening and closing dates for the East Entrance with other park entrances. Under this change, the East Entrance would open no earlier than December 15 and close no later than March 15. The existing seasonal closures of December 15-21 and March 2-15 were originally implemented due to avalanche safety concerns on Sylvan Pass. Now, after many years of operating that way, the Park Service now has the operational capacity and expertise to safely open the pass on December 15 and to keep it open until March 15. This change will standardize opening and closing dates for the entire park.

The second proposal would change the daily opening time for the South Entrance from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The current opening time means that contract holders/operators leave Jackson, Wyoming, well before sunrise, and before road conditions can be properly assessed and hazards mitigated by NPS staff.



The proposed changes for the East and South Entrances are permitted under the Winter Use rule. The changes do not require revisions to the final winter use rule.

The park will make a decision on the proposal after reviewing public comments. Those will be accepted until October 29.