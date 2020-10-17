One man arrested after high-speed chase near Arimo

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man is in custody after leading Idaho State Police on a chase at 3:57 p.m. Friday.

Justin Ker, 39, was driving a Land Rover at a high rate of speed on northbound Interstate 15, at milepost 40 near Arimo.

Ker failed to stop and evaded Idaho State Police troopers. The pursuit continued on I-15, east on US 30, then back west on US 30. Ker then reached the Interstate and continued north.

After avoiding spike strips several times, they finally stopped his vehicle near milepost 59.

Ker was placed into custody. Investigation into the incident is continuing.