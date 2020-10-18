Skip to Content
U-Haul trailer spills contents in accident on Blackfoot overpass

Photo from viewer Terresa Scott
Photo from viewer Terresa Scott

BLACKFOOT (KIFI/KIDK) Idaho State Police are investigating an accident involving a U-Haul trailer in Blackfoot.

The accident happened around 4 PM Sunday, along the Interstate 15 overpass in Blackfoot, at exit 93.

In photos from a viewer, the contents of the trailer spilled down the embankment and onto the road below.

No word yet on any inquires if any or the cause. ISP reports the right lane of the northbound side of the interstate is blocked, while they clear the crash and clean up the debris.

