Be sure to move over when you see snowplows, emergency vehicles

It's the season for snow and the Idaho Transportation Department is reminding us to move over when we see a snowplow or other emergency vehicles.

It's National Move Over Awareness week. The week is to raise alert motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

“Vehicles pass by ITD workers, ISP troopers, and tow truck drivers every day on state highways or the interstate at 60-80 mph or more. The sudden gush of air from the passing motorist or the rocking of the ITD vehicle as a semi passes by is a sober reminder that death or serious injury may only be feet away,” said ITD Emergency Planner Neal Muphy.

ITD is doing a campaign called "Idaho Ready." The campaign offers information and tips on being prepared for winter conditions.

You can find additional information at https://itd.idaho.gov/road-mtce/.

