Multiple people hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash

Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash westbound US 26 at milepost 349.5, in Bonneville County by the Hilltop Sinclair Monday.

Idaho State Police reports at 7:16 a.m., Roy H. Taylor, 60, of Ririe, was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram westbound on U.S. 26, when he was rear-ended by a 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by Brody J. Arnold, 18, of Ririe. The Nissan Frontier came to rest blocking the westbound lanes. Arnold had exited his vehicle when it was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition traveling westbound by Stephen E. Martin, 73, of Swan Valley. The Ford Expedition came to rest in the eastbound lanes causing full blockage of US 26 at milepost 349.2.

ISP said all drivers were wearing seatbelts and were all transported by ground ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

US 26 was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Ririe Quick Response Unit and Idaho Falls Ambulances.