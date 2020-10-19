Temporary road closure in Mammoth Hot Springs

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The road between the Upper and Lower Terraces in Mammoth Hot Springs will close temporarily Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crews will be replacing a culvert from a major water line break that occurred on August 14. See the map for details.

During this temporary closure visitors at Mammoth Hot Springs will have access to the Lower Terraces but will not be able to travel south to Norris. Also, visitors traveling north from Norris will be able to access the Upper Terraces but will not be able to travel further north into Mammoth Hot Springs.

If work is completed early, this segment of road will reopen before noon.

For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.