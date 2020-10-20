Idaho Falls business honored

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senator Jim Risch has named Advanced Ceramic Fibers in Idaho Falls as his Idaho Small Business of the Month for October. The firm operates out of the Idaho Innovation Center in Idaho Falls.



Founder, Dr. John Garnier, served as Armor Program Lead for the National Homeland Security Directorate at the Idaho National Laboratory for six years. While there, Garnier co-invented a process for converting carbon fibers into an alpha silicon carbide for military use. He later discovered the process had applications in the infrastructure, energy, and aerospace industries.



Together with Ken Koller, Shawn Perkins, and David Harrell, the team commercialized the product and established Advanced Ceramic Fibers.



Three years later, the company established contracts with the Department of Energy, U.S. Navy, and NASA.

“Since its founding, Advanced Ceramic Fibers has become a leading example of small business-driven innovation in Idaho.” Risch said.