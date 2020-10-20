Shoshone-Bannock Tribe urges safe voting

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is taking extraordinary steps to keep voters safe.



Depending on where tribal members live, walk-in voting is underway at either the Bannock or Bingham County Clerks’ offices Monday through Friday until October 30.

For Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members, there are two polling locations on the Fort Hall Reservation. One, for Bannock County voters is located at the Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High School and the other, for Bingham County voters, at the Fort Hall Elementary School. Bannock Creek residents are advised there is no voting poll on the reservation.



Tribal officials say each voting poll will have safety protocols. They suggest hand-washing before and after voting and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Chairman Devon Boyer states, “Every Vote counts! If you just turned 18 years of age, register & vote! We need all of our people that are able to vote to vote! Together we have the ability to make change with our voting power.”

Registration is closed. Voters should make sure to bring all the necessary documents and identification (Tribal ID’s are accepted at voting polls) with you on voting day, bring their own black ink pen (so that you don’t have to touch pens repeatedly touched by others), and complete a sample ballot at home so that you know who to vote for efficiently. Copies of the sample ballots are located at the Tribal Business Center in the front entrance area on a voter’s table or you can find online.