University of Idaho enrollment slips

Local News

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The University of Idaho is reporting fall term enrollment of 10,791 students. That is a 9.5% decrease, overall.



University officials say most of the decrease is due to a decline in high school students who are enrolled for dual credit and non-degree students. That decline of 584 students was unexpected and most likely due to COVID-19.



The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. international relations in general had a significant impact on international student enrollment. That group of students is down 29% this fall. The number fell from 652 in 2019 to 464 in 2020. Some international students stayed in Moscow through the summer, but few new students were able to attend this fall.

Full-time enrollment, without counting dual credit and non-degree students, is down by 3%, which university officials called “reasonable in the circumstances.” Retention of students held steady at 77%.



“We understand the concern of some students,” President Scott Green said. “But we hope our success this fall will increase confidence in students across the state. We are actively recruiting for Spring and for Fall 2021 and are confident students can find their place as a Vandal.”

Statistics indicate first-time undergraduate student enrollment is 1,429, down by 56 students from 2019.

Students participating in the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) are up 21%. The WUE consortium allows students from a western state to pay less than out-of-state tuition. UI officials said that indicates the University is a value to students from neighboring states. Undergraduate students from outside the WUE, or basic non-resident students, are down 27% to a total of 441.



Graduate student enrollment is up 4.2%. UI has invested in more competitive packages for graduate teaching assistants.



The University of Idaho took in 110 students from the now-defunct Concordia Law School in Boise, which bumped the College of Law enrollment upward. It was the largest-ever transfer for a Western law school.

