Chase ends after collision with police car

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After a brief car chase that began shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho Falls Police arrested Pedro Lopez, 28, of Idaho Falls on a number of felony charges.



A police officer in an unmarked police vehicle attempted to pull Lopez over near 1st Street and Fanning Avenue as part of a felony investigation.



Lopez drove away at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour as additional patrol vehicles joined the pursuit on city streets.



Lopez’s vehicle hit a private car in the Harbor Freight parking lot, causing minor damage. He was finally stopped in the 1200 block of 17th Street when Lopez crashed into an unmarked police vehicle.



A female passenger in Lopez’s car was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.



Inside his car, police found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and heroin.



Lopez was arrested for felony eluding, possession of heroin and methamphetamine.



