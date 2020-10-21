Idaho launches $1,000,000 raffle

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the Idaho Lottery’s annual “Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.”



As it has in the past, the Lottery will only sell 250,000 tickets at $10 each.



“Idaho Lottery players enjoy playing Idaho-only games,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year. And after fourteen years, it’s still the best chance for players to win a million, guaranteed.”



Anderson also advised players, it only takes one ticket to win.



The 2019 version of the game sold out 5 days before Christmas. It was the fourth time the game sold out prior to Christmas.



Besides the million dollar top prize, the game will offer over 14,000 additional prizes ranging from $15 to $10,000. There will be 14 daily $1,000 winners during the first 14 days of sales. Each day’s winners will be selected from people who entered the day before.



$1000 winners will need to claim their prize at the Lottery Office in Boise, but the tickets will remain eligible for the grand prize drawings.



The Raffle tickets will remain on sale until December 31,2020 or until the final ticket is sold.



