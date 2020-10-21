Power County lawmen solve vandalism case

Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Power County Sheriff’s Office has closed the books on a 6-month old vandalism investigation.



According to a Facebook posting on its website, the Sheriff’s Office joined American Falls Police to investigate heavy damage to vehicles parked at Farm Fab at 1501 Teton Avenue on April 16, 2020.



Using video surveillance footage, investigators determined the damage was intentional.



Now, three juveniles have been connected to the case, which was referred to the Power County Prosecutor’s Office. No other information is being released at this time.