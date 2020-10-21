Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 12:16 pm
Published 12:06 pm

Power sports among growing industries amid pandemic

UTV
Off-roading and other outdoor recreation enjoy increased popularity amidst pandemic.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Outdoor recreation continues to increase as the pandemic continues. Some major power sports vendors, like Polaris, have seen a 70% to 100% increase in sales in the last year.

Off-roading vehicles of all types have garnered increased interest. Xtreme Powersports in Idaho Falls has kept busy renting ATVs and side-by-sides out to hunters in the past month. Owner Matt Sorg says that rental snowmobiles are also being booked out months in advance in anticipation of the changing seasons.

News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Howe

Andrew is a reporter and weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content