BYU-Idaho enrollment grows

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Brigham Young University Idaho is reporting a total fall enrollment of 26,963 students on campus, a 7.1% increase over last fall’s enrollment.



The fall enrollment numbers include students who are enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online, and internship courses. An estimated 18,000 students are actually living in Rexburg for the Fall 2020 semester.



According to university statistics, there are 13,016 male students and 13,947 females. There are 5,991 married students, making up 22% of the total campus population.



BYU-Idaho’s online courses have 17,523 students enrolled, which is 25.4% above last fall’s level.



The university believes flexible course-types can be attributed for enrollment growth, as well as the school’s unique emphasis. That includes the student-focused approach of faculty, common student values, real-world preparation, and high-value education.