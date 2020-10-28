Local government works with merchants to mitigate COVID-19

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, the Town of Jackson, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, and Teton County Health have mobilized to support the local hospitality industry.



Ahead of the season’s first snowfall, they helped put up temporary tents near indoor locations to increase occupancy during the winter months. The action recognizes that physical distancing will be a necessity for months to come.



Restaurants successfully used “parklets” this summer and fall. Tents are temporary but are considered indoor spaces per fire and building codes. Those trigger the need for life and safety regulations that were not in play with the parklets. The town and county wanted to ensure that mitigating for COVID-19 would not create other life and safety hazards.



Businesses may apply for temporary permits for tents or structures larger than 120 square feet and erected for less than 180 days. If attached to an existing building, elevated deck, or will be up for more than 179 days, a Commercial Building Permit must be used.



Businesses must also apply for temporary permits from the Health Department. Both applications are available here.

The increased occupancy will allow businesses to continue to adhere to COVID-19 State Health Order #1, which calls for businesses to provide space for customers to maintain physical distance between parties.