Fort Hall Fire saves local homes

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fort Hall Fire was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Mecham and Hawthorn Road located on the Fort Hall Reservation around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

The first unit on the scene found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames along with several acres of grass and weeds.

The grass fire threatened the homes on Lavatta Lane.  

Two families were evacuated and returned to their homes safely Saturday morning.

Additional resources were requested which included North Bannock County Fire District, Chubbuck Fire and Blackfoot Fire assisted with grass fires and protecting the homes.

The fire was contained approximately at 5:30 a.m.  

As of 7:45 a.m., Fort Hall Fire was still on scene putting out hotspots.

“Full containment should be later this afternoon," Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said. "I am pleased with the teamwork with our local fire stations that no homes were lost. The fire was stopped within feet of the homes.”

Fort Hall Fire estimate approximately 30 acres burned with no injuries reported.

