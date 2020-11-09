Yellowstone fire danger reduced to low

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The parkwide fire danger has been reduced to low due to autumn precipitation.

The Lone Star Fire is the last remaining active fire in the park, with isolated smoldering pockets of heat.

There are no fire restrictions currently in place.

Campfires are only permitted within fire rings in campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat until cold.