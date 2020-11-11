Fallen Deputy’s mortgage paid by 911/Veteran’s group

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday it has paid off the mortgage on the home of fallen Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputy Wyatt Maser. He was one of eleven veteran and military families honored by the foundation across the country.

Maser was killed in the line of duty on May 18, 2020, after just over a year on the job. He left behind his wife Paige and young daughter, Morgan.

Before joining the Sheriff's Office, Maser served as a Senior Airman with the US Air Force. He met Paige while both were serving as active-duty Air Force in Germany.

In a Veteran's Day news release, Tunnel to Towers announced it is "honoring his commitment to protecting his community and country by protecting the family he left behind. The Foundation has paid off the family’s mortgage ensuring that Paige and Morgan will always have a place to call home."



“Wyatt and I bought our house a week before our daughter was due and we moved in when she was a week old. This house has so many special memories. Not having the financial burden of a mortgage payment has made life so much easier and I’m so thankful for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said Paige Maser.



Paige says her husband “was very proud of his military service and he loved being a veteran. It was a big part of our relationship and I think he would have been happy to know that we were chosen for this day.”



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program, created in 2015, pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security to families facing sudden tragic loss.



In addition to the Masers, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has also paid off mortgages on the homes of:

U.S. Army Captain Dan Berschinski – Atlanta, GA

U.S. Army Special Forces SGT MAJ James Sartor - Peyton, CO

U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Michael Harris - Fayetteville, NC

U.S. Army SFC Reymund Transfiguracion - Lacey, WA

Sumter County Sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette - Sumter, SC

Springfield Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh - Springfield, MO

West Peculiar Firefighter Chuck McCormick - Raymore, MO

Louisiana State Trooper - George Baker - Amite, LA

Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing - Acworth, GA

Philadelphia Firefighter Michael Bernstein - Philadelphia, PA

