Governor acts to bring additional medical help to Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says he is using $10 million in CARES Act funds to bring additional personnel to the state. Those workers will help the state alleviate the strain on hospitals and Wyoming health care professionals.

Wyoming hospitals say they are seeing a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases and report their main concern is having adequate staffing.

As of November 10, Wyoming hospitals were reporting a record 178 COVID-19 hospitalizations. One month ago, there were 56.

“We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing the imminent need for additional staffing around the state,” said Eric Boley, President of the Wyoming Hospital Association. “Medical staff across the state are strained and exhausted. There is an immediate need to bring in additional help to ease the burden shouldered by our healthcare professionals. This move by the Governor is important and is giving us critical resources allowing us to find and retain medical personnel to support our hospitals in their fight against COVID.”



The Wyoming Hospital Association will work with the state's hospitals to evaluate medical staff shortages and discuss each facility's needs.

“This funding will help ease the strain on our hospitals and healthcare workers, who have been working tirelessly to provide care to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients,” Governor Gordon said. “As hospitals around the region face the same issues, our hospitals cannot plan on transferring patients out of state. I want to ensure Wyoming maintains its ability to provide our residents access to the treatments and care they need.”