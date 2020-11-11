Shoshone-Bannock Casino honors veterans

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-About 30 people joined Military Veteran employees for a Veterans Day flag-raising in front of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Wednesday.

The ceremony included flags from the United States, State of Idaho, and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The program was designed to honor Casino Hotel Team Members who have served in the Armed Forces.

“Last year we were able to raise the flags for the first time since opening our newest Casino Floor, so it was a unique event,” stated Interim Chief Executive Officer, Colista Eagle. “What we realized was the event was very special to our Veteran Staff Members and we took the opportunity to recognize them in this special way going forward.”



A short program started with Interim CEO Colista Eagle, welcoming Team Members and guests to the event. Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Council Chairman, Devon Boyer, offered words of thanks to all Military and Honored Veterans. Council Member, Lee Juan Tyler, led the crowd in a prayer as guests faced due East to recognize the sunrise and the many blessings upon our Military who serve with Honor. At 8:00 am, the flags were raised.