Snow King development workshop planned

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance is planning a workshop Thursday afternoon, focused on filing objection to Snow King Mountain Resort's Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision. Both were released October 9.

The JHCA believes the Forest Service failed to address many well-documented concerns by community members and organizations during the Draft EIS and Scoping periods. Essentially, it says, the Forest Service approved everything Snow King asked for.

According to the Forest Service, the selected alternative "would authorize increased beginner ski terrain, expanding the ski area boundary, removing existing lifts and buildings, and constructing new ski runs, lifts, lighting and snow making infrastructure, bike trails, ziplines, gondola, access road, summit building and planetarium."

"We believe a better outcome is still possible for Snow King than what the developers are proposing, and what the Forest Service has approved," said JHCA Conservation Program Manager Chelsea Carson.

She said there is one final chance to engage in the NEPA process before the package finalized and those objections must be filed by November 23. However, only people who have previously submitted a written comment are eligible to file an objection.

30-year Forest Service veteran Susan Marsh will lead a vitrual workshop on how to respond to the decision. You can find registration information here.