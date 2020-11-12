Fort Hall residential fire considered total loss

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a house fire on Reservation Road (east of Morgan Road) Wednesday around 1:33 a.m.

The first unit to arrive found the roof was fully engulfed in flames and had partially collapsed.

According to the homeowner, the home was being remodeled at the time of the fire.

“The owner stated there was a fire in the bathroom ceiling fan yesterday that they took care of themselves but thought it wasn’t an issue,” Fire Chief Eric King said.

North Bannock County Fire District assisted with the house fire, and it was contained at approximately 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

"The cause of the fire appeared to be a rekindle from the bathroom fan fire that occurred previously,” Chief King said.

The home is a total loss. There were no injuries.