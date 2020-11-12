Idaho Falls and Lewiston colleges announce agreement

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls say a new agreement may help more students move from an associate to bachelor's college degree.

The two schools announced a Memorandum of Understanding for a co-admission and co-enrollment partnership. It also includes a financial aid consortium to help students who want to attend both institutions.

“Partnering with CEI on co-admission and enrollment will facilitate student awareness, interest and access in moving along the education ladder from CEI associate degree programs to LC State programs; making it easier and potentially more affordable for students to earn a bachelor’s degree,” LC State President Cynthia Pemberton said. “We are excited to be working with CEI to make next level degree pursuit as seamless as possible.”



CEI students who have completed an associate degree will now find it easier to transfer those credits to LC-State. They will also find improved access to comprehensive support services and information, as well as expanded class options.

The institutions themselves expect opportunities for more effective and efficient use of faculty, facilities, and support services.

“CEI is delighted to partner with LC State to provide an innovative path beyond a two-year associate degree for students to transition to a bachelor’s degree,” stated CEI President Rick Aman. “This agreement will help immensely toward the goal of improving regional high school students to ‘Go On’ within the Idaho system after graduation. During these COVID times, a student could complete an associate degree all online at CEI and then continue with online learning at LC State.”

Students must be admitted to both institutions to be a part of the partnership. They will be encouraged to apply to LC State before starting classes at CEI. Those who wait may have to satisfy additional courses required for an LC State bachelor's degree.

Each college will have an advisor to work with students. And, CEI agreed to provide space on the Idaho Falls campus for LC State advisors and recruitors.

