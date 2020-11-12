START unveils first E-Bus

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - START Bus unveiled the community's first Proterra ZX5 battery-electric transit buses. It is the first of eight that will go into serve in late November.

Proterra representatives joined start for a quiet ribbon cutting event Thursday morning.

Darren Brugmann START Director notes that, “START Bus and the Town of Jackson are thrilled to add battery-electric buses to our fleet. These buses will provide cost effective, clean, efficient transportation, and help START reduce emissions to improve air quality. START is committed to transitioning 40% of its fleet to electric by 2022 and deploying these first eight buses is a major step toward that goal.”

The 40-foot MAX battery-electric bus features 660 kWh of energy power. It can deliver up to 329 miles of drive range, which is the most energy storage and longest drive range of any similar bus in the market today.

The DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up a 25% grade, which START believes is ideal to tackle Jackson's routes and winter climate.

It also delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. It features two electric motors that deliver 550 horsepower, and accelerate from 0 to 20 mph in under 6 seconds.

START utilized Proterra’s battery lease program to help lower the upfront price of their buses and ensure funding to deploy eight at once, representing one-third of START’s total fleet.

“Proterra is excited to partner with START to bring the first battery-electric transit buses to Wyoming and deliver clean, quiet transportation to local riders,” said John Walsh, Proterra’s Senior Vice President.

Manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing diesel buses. The purpose-built electric buses further offer a quieter ride for reduced noise pollution, greater efficiency, and lower operating costs than combustion engine vehicles.

Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities will host a webinar with Proterra representatives Thursday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to share more information about the E-Bus deployment in Teton County.