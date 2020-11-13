Fire damages Idaho Falls shop

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Damage was estimated at $100,000 after fire destroyed a shop near a home in the 2000 block of North Holmes, just west of Vicker's Western Store, at 2:19 a..m. Friday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived to find flames and thick black smoke coming from the shop. One firefighter was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. There were no other injuries.

Two of the three shop bays suffered significant damage and the third sustained smoke damage. The fire was extinguished by 3:22 a.m.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the shop and succeeded in removing a boat, 4-wheelers, and other pesonal items from the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Firefighters faced temperatures below 20 degrees, a lack of nearby fire hydrants, and difficulty gaining access to the property.