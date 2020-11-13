Skip to Content
Jackson Hole Thanksgiving event canceled

TURKEY TROT

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming and the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department have formally canceled the 28th annual Turkey Trot race, originally scheduled to happen on Saturday, November 21.

The action, announced Friday, was taken due to conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential impacts on community, volunteers, and staff.

Parks and Recreation officials said they hope community members can find means to get outside to run, walk, and hike with their families.

