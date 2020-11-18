Davis Field dedication set Thursday

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University will host a dedication ceremony in recognition of a $7.1 million facelift at Davis Field.

Home to ISU Soccer and Track, the field was originally developed in 1937 under the Public Works Administration's "New Deal" program. It hosted the football team until 1969.

“For nearly 90 years, this venue was home to football games, track meets, soccer tournaments, graduations, concerts, speeches, and community fundraisers,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “It has always been an integral gathering place for our Bengal community. This project was about honoring our past and leaving a legacy for future generations of Bengals. This is a critical improvement to our athletic program for our student-athletes and fans alike. The newly renovated Davis Field showcases to our entire campus community our ROAR.”

General contractor McAlvain Companies Inc., of Boise, and Keller Associates Engineers of Meridian and Pocatello oversaw the renovations that began last March.

“This project means a great deal, much more than a renovation,” said Pauline Thiros, athletic director. “It is a symbol of a new day at Idaho State University. A clear sign that we are guided by our values - by our mission. Today, we celebrate coming together as one University, one team, having found a way to do what we know was the right thing for our student-athletes.”

ISU says the improvements elevate the field to NCAA standards for competition and championships. They include a widened soccer field, new ADA accessible bleachers, an elevated track, a new video scoreboard, and LED lighting that will feature an entertainment package with game-day special effects.

The virtual dedication begins at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch here.