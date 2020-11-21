Police seek Community Reentry Center walkaway

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An inmate of the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center walked away the facility at 5:34 a.m. Saturday.

Jesus Manuel Perez, 26, was wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, black tights, and black shoes.

He is described as 5'6" tall, black hair, and brown eyes. He weighs 153 pounds.

His record includes a conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Bannock County and possesion of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Bingham County.

Perez was eligible for parole that was scheduled to be satisfied on June 30, 2022.

Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement immediately.