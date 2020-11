Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One man was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash and fire near milepost 120 on Interstate 15 at around 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said it happened in the southbound lane near the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the incident. Idaho State Police is investigating . No additional information has yet been released.