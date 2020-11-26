Jackson Town Square ceremony set to light up Christmas

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Christmas season will formally get underway Friday when Town Square in Jackson welcomes Santa.

This year, the ceremony will be quite different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to join in a virtual ceremony. People are requested to not gather for the event, but enjoy it at home.

After the ceremony, keep an eye out for Santa as he drives around Jackson in a fire truck escorted by police cars. The tentative plan will see Santa arrive at Town Square around 5:15 p.m. then travel through east Jackson, to Snow King Avenue and Maple Way, then at around 5:45 p.m. in South Park, 6 p.m. in Rafter J and at around 6:20 p.m. at Melody Ranch.

You can watch the entire ceremony here and track Santa's ride, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

After the opening ceremony, the Town Square Lights will shine every night through December 24.