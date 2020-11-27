Eastern Idaho surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There were five deaths reported in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District (EIPH) Friday, as the district hit a sad milestone. The district surpassed 100 deaths, now totaling 101 so far this year.



The latest include three victims in Bonneville County including a woman in her 60's and two men in their 80's. In addition, the district reported the death of a Fremont County man in his 80's and a Madison County man in his 70's.



The Southeast Idaho Public Health District (SIPH) has confirmed another new death associated COVID-19. The person was a man in his 70's from Bannock County.



The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district. There are now 9,053 confirmed and probable cases in the district. 7,808 have recovered.

Every county in southeast Idaho is currently listed as "high" transmission risk.

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district. There are now 9,053 confirmed and probable cases in the district. 7,808 have recovered.

Every county in southeast Idaho is currently listed as "high" transmission risk.

Statistics from Eastern Idaho Public Health were not available Friday.



Symptoms of the disease may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the line at 208 234-5875.

You can find more information about the current status of the disease here.