Ongoing unemployment claims bump up in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The number of people filing ongoing unemployment claims with the Idaho Department of Labor continued to rise last week.

For the week ending November 21, 8,793 claims were filed, up by 483 or 2% over the previous week. That moved the 4-week moving average to 8,343.

Initial claims for unemployment were down by 328 claims to 4,732, but the 4-week moving average increased 5% to 4,680.

Idaho typically sees some rise in unemployment claims during November, December, and January due to interruption of seasonal jobs.

According to the Department of Labor, Idaho paid out $5.7 million in claims during the week ending November 21. That is up from $5.6 million the previous week. Regular state payouts were $1.9 million.

Total benefit payments attributed to COVID-19 have now reached $924.5 million. Regular state unemployment benefits make up about $214 million of the total. CARES Act programs account for the balance.

