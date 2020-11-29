Teton School District students head back to schools Monday

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After review of latest statistics, the Eastern Idaho Public Health District has confirmed that Teton County, Idaho will move down to a "high-risk," or orange COVID-19 risk level.

The change means the county moved below the threshold of 45 active cases per 10,000 population for 14 days.

The status change takes effect Sunday.

On Monday, the Teton School District #401 will move to an Alternate Day schedule. Students with names A-K will attend school in person on Monday and Wednesday. Students with names L-Z will attend in person Tuesday and Thursday. Friday is a work day set aside for teacher collaboration.

The school district's Board of Trustees has scheduled a special strategic planning meeting Tuesday and the COVID-19 situation will be on the agenda. That meeting starts at 5 p.m. of the District Office Building at 481 N. Main Street in Driggs.