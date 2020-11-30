Elk feeding ground discussion begins Tuesday

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to participate in the development of a long-term feedgrounds management plan beginning with a series of virtual meetings in December.



“Game and Fish manages several feedgrounds in Wyoming,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife. “These meetings are the beginning of a public process to address the increasing complexities of supplemental feeding of elk on feedgrounds in western Wyoming. Among these complexities are wildlife diseases, including chronic wasting disease (CWD)."

To participate in the virtual meetings, you must pre-register.

