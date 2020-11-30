Teton County, Wyoming mask ordinance ammended for December

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County Health has amended its mask ordinance for the month of December. It includes more instances when masks are required and are identical to orders that are now in place in other counties across Wyoming.

Teton District Health Officer, Travis Riddell, MD, stated, “We are excited that this new extension of the mask order is more robust and includes more situations our community members and workers may find themselves. We are hoping that this version of the mask order will assist in stopping transmission for COVID-19 in workplaces and in other settings outside of households.”

The biggest changes to the mask order are:

People must wear a mask in any business, not just in retail or commercial settings. A business is defined as any type of business entity (including non-profits) that employee or engage workers or volunteers. This includes office spaces where the public does not normally enter

Masks are required in all Town of Jackson and Teton County buildings that are open to the public.

Masks are to remain on in all office settings when you are within 6-feet of your coworkers.

Individuals who are 12 and under are exempt from the order.

The changes take effect December 1, 2020 and continue through January 4, 2021.

