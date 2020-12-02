Food storage orders extended to protect bears & humans

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-In an effort to promote a safer environment for both humans and bears, the Bridger Teton National Forest has temporarily expanded its food storage order.

Visitors in the Blackrock and Jackson Ranger Districts will see a wider regulatory boundary. In that area the forest will enforce the proper storing, processing, and transporting of food or attractants.

Forest officials said the order helps alleviate negative interactions between humans and bears where bears might be attracted to campgrounds, trailheads, picnic sites, neighborhoods and other areas frequented by people.

"We have seen very bold behavior from bears around hunters recently," said Bridger-Teton wildlife biologist Jason Wilmot. "In the last few weeks, we still had campers on the Forest at Shadow Mountain, with Grizzly bears moving through and near their camps.

Grizzly Bears have continued to expand in their distribution, and in recent years, bears have been increasingly keying in on the food resources made available from elk hunts, putting human use, attractants, and grizzly bears in the same areas, which is a recipe for conflict," he said.

For example, one of the region's longest and best-known bears, #399 and her family, have been moving around on and off the forest seeking late-fall food sources even this late in the season.

All food and other attractants (anything with an odor) that might invite the curiosity of bear to an area must be stored safely; making sure it is kept away from the reach of a bear during the night and daytime when the area is left unattended. Attended attractants means that a person is physically present within 100-feet and in direct sight of the food or carcass.

Human food (including canned food, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages), harvested game animals and parts, pet food, processed livestock feed and grains and personal hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste and deodorants must be stored in a manner unavailable to bears. This also includes garbage and empty food and beverage containers. Proper storage methods include placing food and other items in bear resistant containers or hard-sided vehicles or suspending them at least 10 feet above the ground and 4 feet from any vertical support.