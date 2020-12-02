ISU names interim College of Technology dean

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Debra Ronneburg has been named interim dean of the Idaho State University College of Technology.

A 24-year veteran of the university, Ronneburg will assume the position in January, replacing the retiring Scott Rasmussen.

Ronneburg was named associate dean of the College in 201. Prior to that, she served as director of Student Services there for 12 years.

“Debbie’s extraordinary service as associate dean for the last eight years has prepared her well to step into this role as interim dean,” Rasmussen said. “Her many skills, abilities, and pleasant personality make her an outstanding choice to continue to move the college forward until a new dean is selected.

Ronneburg will serve as the interim dean until a permanent candidate has been hired, a months-long process that will include a national search.