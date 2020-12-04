Marshals seek federal fugitive

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The U.S. Marshal's Service is looking for a fugitive believed to be on the run in the Blackfoot, Fort Hall or Pocatello area.

Matthew James Wright, 46, of Fort Hall is wanted for a federal probation violation. Based on his criminal history, the Marshal's Service said he should be considered dangerous.

He sometimes uses the nick names "Dopie" or "Droopy". He is covered in tattoos on his head, face, and neck and has a noticable lazy eye.

He is described as being 5'10" tall, and weighing about 190 pounds.

Wright is a member of the violent "Surenos Gang" and has four federal firearm possession felonies, numerous drug convictions, thefts, and resisting and obstructing charges on his record.

The Marshal's Service began looking for Wright Thursday night. Anyone who may have seen him should contact the U.S. Marshal's Office at 208-317-2904.

Anyone tempted to assist him should be advised they could face federal charges for harboring a fugitive. Officials hope Wright will peacefully turn himself in.