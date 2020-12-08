Pocatello Police seek assault suspect

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello Police are looking for a man involved in the stabbing of another Pocatello man Saturday.



Alexander Edmo was dropped off at the Portneuf Medical Center Emergency Room with multiple stab wounds. Police were contacted by hospital personnel.



The vehicle used was a white, 1990’s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.



The driver left the scene before police could talk to him. He was identified as a light-skinned male dressed in all black.



Anyone with information about who Edmo may have been with prior to the assault should contact Pocatello Police Detectives at 208-234-6121.