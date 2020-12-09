1 hospitalized after crash on I-84

Local News

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 37-year-old from Pocatello was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center by air ambulance Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 236, in Cassia County.

Idaho State Police reports at 10:23 a.m., Billy Gill was westbound Interstate 84 in a 2017 Kenworth tow truck, and Brandon Richins, 41, of Clearfield, UT was in a 2017 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a tanker trailer.

According to ISP, the semi-truck was merging back onto the Interstate from the right shoulder, and the tow truck collided with the back of the tank trailer. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the Interstate.

Gill was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance.

The right lane of travel will be blocked for several more hours for vehicle removal.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by Malta Ambulance, Malta Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.