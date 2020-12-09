Thousands face loss of unemployment benefits

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor is warning 16,000 to 17,000 unemployment insurance claimants to be prepared. Two federal CARES Act programs expire on December 26.



Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), unemployment for self-employed, low-wage earners and workers with denied issues, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) are the two programs set to expire. The PEUC is an extension that adds weeks to exhausted unemployment benefits.



The week ending December 26 is the final claim week for the PUA and PEUC programs. Eligible claimants waiting on back pay will receive those payments for which they are eligible after that date.



If Congress should extend the unemployment benefit programs or authorize new unemployment programs, the Idaho Department of Employment said it would update its website.



In the meantime, workforce consultants are available to help job seekers with their work search in-person or by phone appointment in their local area.



You can find additional information here.