Wyoming Game and Fish feeding grounds discussion continues

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik told the Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife, and Cultural Resources Committee this week the department has now completed four virtual meetings focused on elk feedgrounds management.



Nesvik said the department is not considering closures in the short or mid-term, but intends to support the western Wyoming practice that has been in place for over 100 years.



“Given the growing complexities of feed grounds, I feel strongly we are at a point where we needed to talk to the public and give all the facts on the Department’s approach,” said Nesvik, “People may be familiar with feed grounds as it relates to their interests but don’t know the ‘why’ behind the Game and Fish decisions. This is an educational effort.”



Anyone who wants to submit comments on elk feed grounds is encouraged to watch the recorded meeting online if they were unable to attend a live session.

The recorded video features presentations from Game and Fish including an overview of elk feed grounds in Wyoming, current wildlife disease concerns, including chronic wasting disease, and current brucellosis management on feed grounds. Presentations also include federal partners on their role in the feeding of elk in western Wyoming.

Written comments will be accepted until January 8.