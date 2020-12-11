Arby’s makes YMCA donation

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The area Arby’s ownership group has committed $5,800 in support of the Idaho Falls YMCA “Make A Difference” campaign.



The money will help under-served youth and their families through the YMCA scholarship fund.



“Our Arby’s Foundation fundraiser helps to ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential.” said Arby's Franchisee Amanda Roberts of Kona Inc. “We’re thrilled to be able to give back and reinvest funds in Idaho Falls for such a significant cause.”



YMCA Chief Executive Officer Monica Bitrick said the donation comes at a critical time.



“This year has been especially tough for our families, and because our typical, in-person community fundraisers could not take place this year, we're grateful that benefactors like Arby’s have stepped in to lift us up,” said Bitrick. “The timing aligns perfectly with our Light Their Future fundraising campaign.”



You can make a personal donation here.

